Is Bridlington coach park set for move to seafront?

A councillor has expressed concern over the future of South Cliff Gardens which he believes are prime for development.

Bridlington South Ward councillor David Robson says the gardens, which are close to the seafront, could be re-developed into a new coach park.

However, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has denied it has plans to relocate the coach park.

Cllr Robson told the Free Press: “If this is a serious proposal, I think it’s appalling - it’s one of the most attractive areas of Bridlington.

“Who would want a beautiful garden being turned into a coach park?

“To have a coach park right in the middle of the town centre will detract from the attractiveness of the harbour scene.”

Cllr Robson claims the council are “desperate to get rid of the coach park”.

It comes after plans for Tesco to build a new supermarket on the site – to free up their existing store to become a shopping centre – fell through in 2013.

It means regeneration bosses were back to square one.

Lidl then expressed their interest publicly but nothing materialised and it seems the coach park will be one of the final pieces of the jigsaw.

In October, Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington regeneration, said: “We are using the coach park for contractors’ compounds in relation to both phases of the highway scheme.

“We are not in a position to lose it, until we have worked out where coaches would be able to go in the future.”

While a spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said there are no plans to relocate the coach park to the gardens, Cllr Robson alleged council officers have, at the very least, discussed the proposal.

He is also unhappy that councillors have allegedly not been consulted with any plans.

He added: “The thing that I find unacceptable is the fact I am a councillor for Bridlington South and I have seen nothing.

“The point is, are councillors now irrelevant? Is the electoral process not worth bothering with?”