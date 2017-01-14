Interns wanted at RSPB sites

The RSPB is looking for people in Yorkshire with a passion for wildlife to join its 2017 volunteer internship programme.

The Volunteer Visitor Experience Internship provides the chance for anyone wanting to gain experience in a visitor-related job in conservation while inspiring people to get closer to nature.

Interns will be able to choose from a number of nature reserves in Yorkshire, including RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

The role, which will enable successful applicants to work for either six months or a year on an RSPB nature reserve, will involve a variety of tasks from welcoming visitors to the nature reserve and engaging them with nature, to promoting and running events and activities.

Many of the organisation’s previous interns have gone on to work for the RSPB in a variety of visitor facing roles.

Kirsten Whittaker, RSPB volunteering development officer, said: “This residential volunteer internship scheme will provide training, networking opportunities, on the job mentoring and support, as well as the wonderful experience of living and working on one of our stunning nature reserves with fantastic people.

“Applicants do not need to be wildlife experts. Having a passion for wildlife, being a good communicator and a ‘people person’ are far more important.”

The closing date for applications is noon on Tuesday 17 January. Interviews will be held at RSPB Old Moor, near Barnsley, week commencing Monday 30 January. Internships will start in March.

For more information about Internships and other RSPB volunteering opportunities, please visit www.rspb.org.uk/volunteering or email: kate.jones@rspb.org.uk.