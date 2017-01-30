'Inappropriate message to young girl' in Bridlington sparks police investigation

Police are investigating inappropriate comments a man allegedly sent to an underage girl in Bridlington.

Screenshots of the conversation emerged on social media today (January 30), in which the man allegedly made remarks about the girl's interest in horse-riding.

A woman who shared the conversation said she wanted to warn parents in Bridlington about the man - who can not be named for legal reasons.

She said: "I've got kids and I have blocked him on Facebook now."

Police are now investigating after officers were contacted by a concerned parent.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "We are aware of allegations of a man reported as involved in inappropriate contact on social media.

"Enquiries are currently in their early stages to establish the circumstances of this allegation."

Other accusations against the same man also surfaced, with parents accusing him of similarly inappropriate contact with children.

In one, the man allegedly asked a teenage girl to send him naked pictures of herself.