‘Inadequate’ nursery told it must improve

Children needing their nappies changing were “often” left too long at a nursery as “staff couldn’t leave the room to change them”, an Ofsted inspection found.

Christ Church Early Learning, in Quay Road, has been rated inadequate across the board in its recent Ofsted inspection last month.

There are 66 children, aged between two and four, on roll at the nursery which was previously rated ‘good’.

Inspector Laura Hoyland found that safeguarding is not effective. She wrote: “The manager has established some priorities for improvement but has failed to identify many of the weaknesses in the setting.”

Some young children who attend are demonstrating “challenging behaviour” and the way staff are deployed “makes it difficult for them to manage behaviour effectively”.

Each child is assigned to a key person but the system for younger children is “weak” as “staff don’t spend sufficient time” to build “secure relationships”.

Staff are not deployed effectively to meet children’s needs. Ms Hoyland added: “For instance, children who require their nappies changing are often left too long because staff cannot leave the room to change them.”

Progress checks for some children between two and three years have not be completed and information on learning is not sufficiently shared with parents, said the report.

However, staff are fully aware of children’s dietary needs and children experience outdoor play daily and enjoy exercising in the large outdoor space.

Staff are also “aware of the different types of abuse and the signs and symptoms to be alerted to”.

Of the 12 members of childcare staff, nine hold appropriate early years qualifications at level 3 of above and nine have a paediatric first-aid qualification.

Donna Shields, administrator at Christ Church Early Learning, said: “We are taking on board all the comments that were made and we are working through them.”

Ofsted has issued a Welfare Requirements Notice which is due tomorrow (July 14).