IN PICTURES: All the fun of the fair

Thrill-seekers of all ages satisfied their adrenaline rush as the fair came to town.

There were white-knuckle rides for those with a head for heights and the need for speed, as well as more gentle attractions for the younger visitors.

Enjoying the rides at Bridlington Fair

Food stalls sold traditional fairground fare, such as candy floss, brandy snaps and hot dogs, and there was the chance to win prizes on a selection of games.

The fair was officially opened by the mayor and mayoress Cllr Cyril Marsburg and Cllr Jackie Foster last Wednesday evening, and they were joined by Cllr Margaret Chadwick and her husband Chad.

Characters from TV show Paw Patrol were on the Moorfield Road site during the weekend to have their photos taken with children, and there was the chance to use money-off vouchers from the Free Press.