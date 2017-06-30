Impressed guests help Sewerby cottage win award

One of the cottages in the grounds of Sewerby Hall and Gardens has been given an award after consistently receiving high scores online from guests.

Oak Cottage has received the Customer’s Choice award by the website cottages.com

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture, said: “This award is a great achievement for the staff at Sewerby Hall and Gardens who look after the very popular cottages there, and ensure the highest possible standards, which of course bring ever more visitors to our area. Well done.”

The cottage consistently received a score of 9.5 or above for its overall rating in the cottages.com customer satisfaction feedback survey over the last 12 months. That figure puts the cottage into the top 12% of all the website’s properties.