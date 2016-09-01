'I was worried the whole lot would go up'

A cafe owner who lept into action after arsonists set fire to a Bridlington shop has spoken of her ordeal.

Quick-thinking Jenny Boldrini used a garden hose to douse roaring flames at Phat Freddy's - seconds after the arsonists struck this morning.

First on the scene: Quick-thinking Jenny Bolrini and Elaine Harper of Golden Anchor Cafe

The 38-year-old proprietor of the Golden Anchor Cafe, on Promenade, said: "I heard a neighbour shouting that there was smoke.

"I could smell it so I went around the back and someone had used rags and a petrol can to set the shop on fire.

"There were just the remains of the petrol can, but it looked like it had spread under the door."

While a neighbour phoned the fire brigade, brave Jenny and colleague Elaine Harper did what they could to stop the blaze from spreading.

Police are appealing for information about the suspected arson attack

"I tried to put it out with a hose from my side, but the smoke just got too much.

"I was just worried about the whole lot going up."

As the drama unfolded, Jenny said an elderly couple, who live in a flat above Phat Freddy's, watched on in horror as flames tore through the building.

"He was really scared - he was in shock," Jenny added.

"The smoke was building up in the kitchen so I had to evacuate the cafe. We had quite a lot of customers in who were all eating."

No-one was injured during the drama and Jenny managed to escape with a sore throat.

Police are now appealing for information about the fire, which they have confirmed as a suspected arson attack.

A spokesman said: "Officers are investigating a suspected arson attack at a Bridlington store.

"Police were called in to assist Humberside Fire and Rescue Service in traffic control following a fire at Fat Freddies, Promenade, at around 11am.

"The fire was extinguished at around 11.20am. Initial indications are that it was started deliberately and an investigation has been launched.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 185 of September 1."