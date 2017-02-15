I do...want the chance to win a wedding

If Valentine’s Day brought a romantic marriage proposal this week, there could be more good news around the corner for one lucky couple in Bridlington.

Registrars are offering the chance to win a bespoke civil wedding ceremony, which can be held at any of the apporved venues in the East Riding.

Couples need to write, in less than 500 words. the story of how they met and the marriage proposal.

The best 10 will go on to a shortlist, and a public vote on Facebook will decide the winner.

Cllr John Barrett, portfolio holder for council corporate service and performance at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a great prize for couples getting married. It also showcases the outstanding range of ceremonies that the registration and celebratory service has to offer.”

The winning couple’s ceremony must take place before December 31, 2018, and they have to be willing to provide regular updates on their marriage preparations, including photographs which will appear on Facebook.

The competition is open to all couples, including those who already have booked their ceremony with East Riding Registration and Celebratory Services.

Patricia Mann MBE, superintendent registrar, said: “This competition is open to everyone, young and old and we are looking forward to hearing the stories of how people met and how the proposal of marriage took place.”

To enter the competition, send your entry, along with a recent photograph of the couple together, to registrars.competition@eastriding.gov.uk by March 31.