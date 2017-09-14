How did this flare end up in the road?

This photo shows a flare burning in the middle of a busy road on Bridlington’s seafront.

Barry Camfield was returning to his business North Beach Fish and Chips yesterday lunchtime when the flare landed in the road in front of him.

He said rescue drills and practices had been taking place on the beach and his staff had seen the flare head over their premises.

“I heard this almighty bang and saw something burning in the middle of the road,” Barry told the Free Press. “It kept flaring for about 15 or 20 seconds.

“I was gobsmacked, it was quite surreal. There were a couple of other people stood nearby in amazement

“It was lucky it didn’t land on a property and start a fire, or hit a car.

“Maybe it was the high winds, or it was just a malfunction.”