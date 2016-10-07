Hotel is given green light on seafront

Travelodge have denied purchasing land in Bridlington after plans to construct a 60-bedroom seafront hotel were approved.

The application outlines plans to replace Wilson’s Amusements on Esplanade, as well as one to two Regents Terrace, to make way for the hotel accommodation.

The hotel would increase staff numbers from 10 at the existing amusements to 20, when the hotel and adjoining restaurant are completed.

Despite speculation in the town, Travelodge have distanced themselves from the development. A spokesman said: “Travelodge have not purchased land in Bridlington for conversion to a hotel.”

Officials in the town have highlighted concerns over the Esplanade hotel, with parking troubles topping the list of worries.

Bridlington Town Council recommended the hotel be refused. They wrote: “The proposed development has no parking provision and therefore conflicts with the Town Centre Area Action Plan. There are major concerns about noise issues in the proposed town centre location and the complete lack of parking provision would exacerbate the current situation in the town centre.”

These views are echoed by Bridlington Tourism Association with president Bob Hillery feeling a lack of parking could deter visitors from the resort.

He said: “This hotel could mean up to 80 cars being there at once. Where are they going to park? It is not an ideal location at all for a hotel and the loss of Beaconsfield car park makes it worse. I have lost my faith altogether with East Riding Council, they tell us nothing.”

The hotel application was approved at an East Riding Council delegation meeting on September 28.

Alan Menzies, director of planning and economic regeneration at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The proposals for the hotel and restaurant are a long-standing aspiratrion of the council as there is an identified deficiency of large serviced hotel accommodation on the east coast.

“The development would bring a number of benefits including additional local employment, increased spending locally and a welcome addition to the hotel accommodation on offer in the town.”

It comes after Premier Inn received permission in June to build a new 80-bedroom hotel and Brewers Fayre pub-restaurant at Beaconsfield car park.

“Provided that the developer takes into account the policy and guidance set out in the Area Action Plan, it is considered that an appropriate and sympathetic development would add to the character of the Bridlington town centre seafront area,” said Mr Menzies. “Parking space on the public maintainable highway is available for users of the hotel, restaurant and bar. There is no requirement to have off-street parking provided with this scheme.”