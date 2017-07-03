Hotel evacuated as portaloo ablaze in Bridlington

Two portaloos at a car boot sale have been completely destroyed in a fire believed to be started by vandals.

Firefighters were called to Strawberry Fields Car Boot, off Kingsgate, at around 10.30pm on Friday June 30.

The two portable toilets have been completely destroyed in the blaze and there are reports the Marston's Inn hotel also had to be evacuated.

A message on the Strawberry Fields Car Boot Facebook page was posted the next day. It read: "Look what some mindless vandals have done to our toilets again.

"Fire brigade were called at approximately 10.30pm last night. The nearby hotel had to be evacuated too.

"If anyone knows who might be responsible then please get in touch with Bridlington police."