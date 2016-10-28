Holidaymakers were without running water for 24 hours

Holidaymakers were left without running water or the proper use of their caravans’ toilets after a mains pipe burst.

Yorkshire Water have apologised after a number of customers at Haven’s Thornwick Holiday Park were without water for around 24 hours.

The company says a mains pipe, which was “very difficult” to locate, was the cause of the incident between Sunday and Monday (October 23 to 24).

On Monday, a spokesman said: “We apologise to residents of the Haven Holiday Park in Flamborough who are currently experiencing an intermittent water supply and low water pressure.

“We’d like to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to restore water supplies to normal.

“The problem has been caused by a burst water main which is proving very difficult to locate.”

But Haven’s response to the situation wasn’t good enough for one guest, who criticised the firm’s handling of the incident.

“It’s been so poorly handled. There were no contingency plans in place.”

The man explained while the toilets were still usable, they could not be flushed.

A spokesman for Haven commented: “Despite Yorkshire Water restoring water supply to local residents around Flamborough on Sunday, our supply was cut for a significantly greater period of time.

“This was a deeply unfortunate event which wasn’t helped by the uncertain information provided to us. Whilst this was a difficult situation, care of our guests was of paramount importance throughout the event.”