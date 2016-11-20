Holiday park lands top tourism award

Flamborough-based holiday park Thornwick Bay has been presented with a top regional tourism award by Hoseasons.

The park was crowned Best Family Fun destination in the North of England at Hoseasons’ 11th annual Gala Awards evening – an event showcasing the very best of the self-catering specialist’s lodge and holiday parks across the UK.

The Hoseasons Diamond Awards are broken down into eight UK regions and presented to Hoseasons locations that have achieved the highest scores in independent customer satisfaction surveys.

Simon Altham, managing director of Hoseasons, said: “The fact that Thornwick Bay has won this award demonstrates that they really have gone above and beyond when it comes to looking after their customers.

“As one of Britain’s most popular holiday locations, the standards set by this park are exactly what we have in mind when we talk about offering our customers a better place to stay, and we wish them all the best for another successful year in 2017.”

Hoseasons recently announced it had enjoyed its sixth record summer in a row with bookings up 14% across its entire UK portfolio.

For more information on Thornwick Bay visit www.hoseasons.co.uk or call 0345 4986130.