Hinge’s future safe for three years

The Hinge Centre has been given the best Christmas present it could have hoped for – more than £320,000 of Lottery funding which will secure its future for the next three years.

Centre manager Eve Laird said: “We are absolutely over the moon.

“It is a fantastic boost for the project, but also for the people who use the service.

“We have had 362 referrals this year, that is 362 people who didn’t know where else to go for the help that we can offer. The team have worked incredibly hard this year, not just in the centre but the directors behind the scenes too, and this is the icing on the cake for them.

“We have to secure match-funding for a lot of this money, so we need to keep fundraising ourselves and applying for other small grants.”

The grant of £326,190 has come from the Awards for All England scheme and has been given to the Chances for Life – Bridlington project.

On the grant for the Hinge, the scheme said: “This continuation and expansion project will provide a range of activities for local residents to help improve their life chances.

“Activities will include independent living skills, budgeting and cooking sessions for young people, structured sports activities for children, social events for families and arts and crafts workshops for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

“This will improve health, wellbeing, communication, life skills, employment prospects and family relationships.”

The Lottery money comes on top of more than £60,000 from Children In Need for the Hinge and was part of a handout of £21 million to 734 organisations around the country.

James Harcourt from the, Big Lottery Fund said: “It’s great to see so many projects across the country bringing a positive change to communities.

“They are giving people the opportunity to overcome barriers, learn new skills and improve their lives for the future.”

There was also £9,700 for Bridlington Rugby Club’s Community Health Project.

“This project is the delivery of health promotion classes, fitness training, volunteering training and physical exercise classes. This will promote health and wellbeing within the community,” said a Big Lottery Fund statement.