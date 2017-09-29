Hilderthorpe Road to close until 2018

Hiilderthorpe Road will be closed from Monday October 2 until next year.

Due to the nature of the works and the need to replace infrastructure in a poor state of repair, a full road closure is now required and will mean Hilderthorpe Road will close to traffic, between Bridge Street and Springfield Avenue, until the end of January 2018.

This section of the road will be closed

Until recently the road has been open in one direction, heading west away from Bridlington Spa; however the installation of the new deep drainage cannot be done with the road open even in one direction.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “The Hilderthorpe Road part of this scheme was always going to require a full road closure at some point and the council and its contractor made the decision to delay this until after the important summer season.

“We are now beginning a crucial stage of the BridITP2 works and we ask for residents and businesses in Bridlington to continue to bear with us while we deliver this investment.

“Due to the size and scale of this project, it was always going to cause some short term disruption as it was not possible to deliver it without some work during the summer months.

“The council and its contractor would like to apologise for the inconvenience, but it is important that residents, businesses and visitors to Bridlington do not lose sight of the benefits this scheme will provide for the town. In order for Bridlington to thrive in the future, we need to ensure that the transport infrastructure is there to support much-needed economic development."

The work is part of a multi-million-pound investment in Bridlington’s transport infrastructure (BridITP2).

The council and its contractor are currently assessing options to open the road temporarily over the Christmas period.