Hilderthorpe Road firms move support

Chartered surveyor and property consultancy Sanderson Weatherall was instrumental in the relocation of a number of property owners in Bridlington following East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s £9million investment scheme.

The major regeneration scheme to improve vehicle and pedestrian access around Bridlington’s town centre commenced in May.

In order to create a new plaza at the railway station, the council wanted to widen Hilderthorpe Road and used powers of compulsory purchase to facilitate the long-term regeneration of Bridlington. This meant acquiring a number of properties on the north side of Hilderthorpe Road, between Springfield Avenue and Palace Avenue.

Sanderson Weatherall acted on behalf of nine property owners as well as negotiating compensation packages with the council. A selection of those business involved in the relocation comprise Ocean Rewards, The Bike Shop and KRP Carpets and Vinyls Ltd.

Richard Farr, partner at Sanderson Weatherall, said: “We are very pleased to have been able to produce positive results in what is potentially a very stressful experience for individuals and businesses.

“East Riding Council used their powers of compulsory purchase sensitively, and had complete respect for the property owners. It is a great example of how the improvement of road schemes can be run with minimal disruption, and dealt with in a professional manner in order to successfully achieve the overall aim of town regeneration.”