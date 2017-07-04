Heroes of the sea pelted with eggs on return from rescue

Volunteers who risk their lives to protect the people of Bridlington were pelted with eggs on their way back from a rescue.

The coastguard team, that played a key role in rescuing 6-year-old greyhound, Holly, after she was spooked and darted into the sea, were leaving the vets when the incident occurred.

They had taken the shivering and exhausted rescue dog to the emergency vets, in Market Place, at around 10pm after they had coaxed her out of the waters with the help of the owner Jason King and members of the public.

It was on leaving that the volunteers were reportedly pelted with eggs believed to be thrown by youths.

A spokesperson said: "Coastguard team were returning from the vets after collecting the dog carry bag when eggs were thrown at them. One person was hit and another had an egg just miss their head."

Residents have shared their anger at the disgraceful behaviour. One said: "Unbelievable!! You guys were fantastic yet again. Really don't understand why people would do this."