Hero Ben set to switch on town’s lights

Bridlington will get the festive feeling this weekend when the town’s Christmas lights are switched on.

An afternoon of entertainment has been planned by the town council, leading up to the switch-on by military hero Ben Parkinson MBE.

Local choirs, bands and musicians will take to the stage to perform from 1pm.

Some of the stars from Bridlington Spa’s pantomime Snow White will be meeting the crowds and there will be a visit from Father Christmas.

There will be charity stalls along King Street throughout the afternoon, before the big switch-on at 4.25pm.

Bridlington has asked Lance Bombardier Parkinson to do the honours this year, a decision which has been warmly received by the public.

He was seriously injured in Afghanistan in September 2006 and is still the most severely injured British soldier ever to survive.

Meanwhile, this years Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition has been judged and the winners will be announced later this week when Cllr Liam Dealtry visits them at their school.

He said the standard of entries was ‘amazing’ and that picking the best was one of the toughest jobs from his year in office so far.

The winner of the best festive window display will also be revealed at Sunday’s event.

When the lights have been switched on, attention will turn to the town council’s other main Christmas event - the free children’s ice rink.

That will be set up in King Street between Monday, December 12 and Sunday, December 18, and will be open between 10am and 9pm each day.

Skates will be available to hire for children.