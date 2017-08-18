Here’s what The Script have to say ahead of their gig in Brid

The Script will treat fans to an exclusive listen to songs from their new album - which isn’t released until next month - at their Bridlington gig.

With less than a week until they return to the stage in Bridlington, The Script’s drummer Glen Power spoke to the Free Press about their new music, the intimate tour and his plans to enjoy a hearty breakfast in the town.

Gig-goers will be the first to hear songs that will feature on the new album, Freedom Child, which is set to be released on September 1.

Glen said: “You can’t really judge a new song until you’ve played it properly live to an audience. It’s really good fun.”

But fans shouldn’t fear as they will also be treated to array of The Script’s most popular hits such as For The First Time, Man Who Can’t Be Moved and Hall of Fame.

It’s been two years since the band last performed and they are set to take to the stage for the first time in Dublin to kickstart their intimate tour .

The Irish three-piece are no strangers to sold out arenas, but they decided to take it back to the beginning and reconnect with their fans.

Glen said: “We kind of wanted to go back to the start in a way. There’s just a great atmosphere and vibe in smaller venues, it makes it that little bit more personal and the audience are just so close to you.”

The band, who are set to perform in Bridlington on Bank Holiday Monday, released the first single from their new album, Rain, last month.

The new tune has more of a club banger feel than the heartfelt ballad The Script initially started out with, but Glen says it shows how they have evolved as a band.

“I think people think we shouldn’t change direction but I think when people hear the album they’ll hear we are still the same band - it still has that Script feel.”

He says there are some “cracking” songs on the album that he can’t wait for people to hear live.

The trio are set to return to Bridlington Spa following their gig in 2013.

Glen said: “I can’t wait I love the place the audience there was great. I particularly love going and doing gigs like this. I go to a local cafe really early for breakfast and I get to see the place.”

He laughed as he added:“I get a great buzz although it’s not very rock and roll.”

Tickets are available online now for Monday’s gig.