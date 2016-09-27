Help the fight against dog fouling

Community organisations and youth groups have been asked if they will help with the fight against dog fouling in Bridlington.

The town council is looking for groups who would be willing to help to stencil messages on to pavements around town, reminding owners to pick up after their pets.

Councillors carry out the job when they are available but they want organisations to help them cover more areas.

Youth organisations may also be able to incorporate the voluntary work into schemes like the Duke of Edinburgh Award, the council suggested.

Anyone interested in getting involved can call the clerk on 409006.