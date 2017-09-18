Heart attack victim rescued from harbour

Coastguards helped a man who had suffered a suspected heart attack while on a coble in Bridlington bay.

The team met paramedics at the harbour after the boat returned to shore when the casualty was taken ill on board on Saturday monring.

A spokesman for Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team said: “The casualty wasn’t as critical as first thought but still required transferring to the ambulance for transporting to hospital.”

On Sunday, the team were needed to help a dog which had gone over the cliffs at Sewerby.

A spokesman said: “The team were quickly on scene and set up a cliff top system and a technician descended to the dog. The dog was restless and was moving around the cliff ledge and was difficult to get hold of.

“Eventually the dog was grabbed and brought back to the cliff top.”