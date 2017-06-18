Healthy Living - get out and about

Walking for health

Bridlington Promenade, every Thursday from 10am

Stay safe this summer.

New walks have been organised by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Using Active Coast mile markers the walks take place every Thursday along the Bridlington Promenade, starting from the cafe in East Riding Leisure Bridlington.

Heading north from the newly refurbished East Riding Leisure Bridlington towards Sewerby, walkers will notice the discs in the ground indicating how far they have walked.

There will be an option of doing a 30 minute walk or the slightly longer one hour walk covering either a mile or two miles along the Bridlington sea front.

Kayak adventures.

Free. Arrive 15 minutes early