Healthcare scheme chance

Applications have opened for aspiring young healthcare professionals in Bridlington.

Boots UK is launching a brand new Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship scheme for young people aged 18 – 24 who have a passion for community healthcare.

In the two-year programme, young people will have the opportunity to gain the knowledge, skills and behaviours to deliver expert advice and industry-leading patient care at Boots UK

A Boots UK spokesman said: “This is an excellent opportunity for a dedicated young person to start their professional career as a pharmacy technician supported by an apprenticeship programme.”

Visit boots.jobs/talentprogrammes/apprentices to find out more about the scheme.