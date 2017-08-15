Search

Healthcare scheme chance

Young people in the Bridlington area are being asked to apply for the Boots UK apprenticeship scheme.
Applications have opened for aspiring young healthcare professionals in Bridlington.

Boots UK is launching a brand new Pharmacy Technician Apprenticeship scheme for young people aged 18 – 24 who have a passion for community healthcare.

In the two-year programme, young people will have the opportunity to gain the knowledge, skills and behaviours to deliver expert advice and industry-leading patient care at Boots UK

A Boots UK spokesman said: “This is an excellent opportunity for a dedicated young person to start their professional career as a pharmacy technician supported by an apprenticeship programme.”

Visit boots.jobs/talentprogrammes/apprentices to find out more about the scheme.