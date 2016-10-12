Will our town’s minor injuries unit survive?

The future of the Minor Injuries Unit at Bridlington Hospital is again under threat.

Health bosses are looking at four options for the future of urgent care in the East Riding - and one of those involves closing the unit.

Jane Hawkard, chief officer at NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG

But Bridlington residents can show how strongly they want to keep the MIU open by going to a public consultation next month.

Jane Hawkard, chief officer at NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG said: “We went through a rigorous process to develop our options and we made sure they all met four sets of criteria.

“They must have a positive impact on improved health and wellbeing of the population, improve patient experience and access to services, meet or improve upon all clinical and quality standards and be suitable for implementation during April 2017 to March 2018.

“The options presented best meet the need of the whole of the East Riding of Yorkshire and offer the best value.”

Driffield, Hornsea and Withernsea seem certain to lose their local facilities as the plans see minor injuries units replaced by urgent care centres, which will be open 16 hours a day, 365 days a year.

But option one on the list proposes having just two of the new centres, at Beverley and Goole hospitals.

The other choices see Bridlington included, either with Goole, with Beverley or one option where all three sites are used.

Mrs Hawkard added: “Urgent care centres will have consistent opening times 16 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and will provide a consistent range of advice, treatment and diagnostics, with no variation between the centres. By providing a consistent service, the centres will be better connected to the wider urgent care system and will allow NHS 111 and ambulances to direct and drop off patients there. This is not possible with the current minor injury units.”

Public consultation is set to begin later this month but a key date for Bridlington residents is Monday, November 7.

Health bosses will be at the Gallery Suite at The Spa to gauge public reaction between 1pm and 4pm.

Mrs Hawkard said: “When the consultation begins, I would strongly encourage local people to get involved in this consultation so that they understand potential options and can have their say, either by completing our survey or coming to one of our public events.

“In March 2017, we expect our governing body to make a decision on the final service model following full consideration of feedback received from local people and clinicians.”

What do you think? Send your views on the future of Bridlington’s minor injuries unit to john.edwards@jpress.co.uk