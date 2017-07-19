Village GP: ‘It was more than a job to him’

A doctor who gave decades of service to a village surgery has died at the age of 63.

Dr Alan Sykes joined Leven and Beeford Medical Practce in 1984, after studying at Dundee University.

His colleague at the surgery, Dr Maria McDiarmid said: “He had a great love for his job and interest in people, watching generations grow under his care.

“His sudden death, at a time when he was planning his return to work, has left a massive hole in the lives of his family, colleagues, staff and patients.”

Dr Sykes’ wife Yvonne added: “My husband was an incredible and generous man, he loved his job - it wasn’t just a job to him, it was his life. The respect and love he had from all of his patients was immense,

“Whilst we didn’t have the years we wanted, we packed so much into them. Our favourite holidays were the touring holidays in Europe on our Yamaha TDM

“I will miss his love his kindness, and his wonderful but mischievious sense of humour.”

His funeral service will be held at Haltemprice Crematorium at 10.30am on Saturday.