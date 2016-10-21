Top marks as Judith gets health award

When Judith Burke wanted to set up a new mobility class for the elderly in Bridlington, the idea of sitting her first exam for 60 years wasn’t going to stop her.

The 75-year-old passed with flying colours and after starting the exercise group, she has been rewarded with the title of Volunteer of the Year at the Hull Health and Care Awards.

She said: “It’s lovely to get an award but I didn’t know anything about it and I certainly wasn’t expecting it.

Judith was nominated by Ryan Nicholls from the East Riding Health Trainers.

He said: “She’s a star, a great example of what can be achieved at any time of your life.”

Judith explained why she was so keen to help others.

“As people get older, they need more exercise, she said. “I don’t mean strenuous exercise, but something to keep people moving.

“It can help them keep independent and mean they don’t need carers, so we get their muscles moving and their hearts pumping.”

Judith used to go to an exercise class run by the Health Trainers and was asked if she would like to volunteer.

“I handed out leaflets but decided I would really like to do a mobility class,” she said.

“I was told I’d have to pass an exam, which I wasn’t expecting because I hadn’t taken an exam for about 60 years.

“But I passed and I went up to the North Library because they have a community cafe which is run by Martongate Community Church.

“W we have two back-to-back sessions, every other Tuesday, with music from the 50s and 60s that we all know.

“It’s a brilliant afternoon.”