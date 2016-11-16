Teams go the extra Burpee mile to help our lifeboat

Seven teams of fitness fans completed a burpee mile along the cliffs at Sewerby to raise £830 for Bridlington Lifeboat.

The gruelling challenge was organised by Blast Fitness, and groups of four or six people exercised their way to the coastguard station in time for two minutes silence to mark Remembrance Day.

Teams line up at the start of the Burpee Mile challenge on the clifftops at Sewerby (PA1645-14c) Pictures by Paul Atkinson

They stood in three military-style ranks and organiser Steve Tighe said: “This was an incredible moment and very moving for all involved.”

That was just a breather as they then set about finishing the second half of the task.

Steve said: “I must say huge thank you to all involved including volunteers from the RNLI and, of course, the participants.

“The event is an annual charity fund-raiser and we encourage everyone to get involved and enter a team for next year - work teams sports team, local fitness clubs - everyone is welcome.

Jackie Wallis, Chelsea Wade and Sue Burgess (PA1645-14b)

“It really is a fantastic day and next year’s event will see the reintroduction of the children’s mini mile as well.

“We are so grateful to the volunteers of Bridlington lifeboat as the job they do is amazing and affects a great many people up and down the shores of our east coast.

“That’s why we are so pleased in our own small way to say thank you on behalf of anyone who has had family members rescued and give a little something back.”

Each team had raised a minimum of £50 sponsorship.

There were bucket collections on the way, and donations from Coffee On The Go, who had provided refreshments, and Rags Restaurant, where all the participants went for a meal afterwards, helped to swell the total further.