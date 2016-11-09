Residents turn out to have their say

Hundreds of residents turned out to a consultation event on the future of the minor injuries unit in Bridlington.

Health bosses said they were pleased so many people attended the drop-in session at The Spa, but a number of those who went along were disappointed with what they saw.

Danielle Measures with Emma Owen from East Riding CCG

Critics had hoped there would be a chance for a public question-and-answer session about the threatened minor injuries unit at Bridlington Hospital, but instead they were given booklets and forms to take away and fill in.

Speaking after the event Alex Seale, director of commissioning and transformation for East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said 235 people had been to the event.

She added: “The amount of people who came to the first drop-in event is remarkable, we are really pleased that so many people came to find out more on our consultation and to have their say.”

But critics said the event was pointless.

Campaigners, councillors and residents were given Have Your Say booklets with feedback forms

On the Free Press Facebook page, Kevin Groocock commented: “Consultations are nothing more than a box-ticking exercise.

“Decisions will have been made.”

There are four options being put forward, three of which will see Bridlington being home to a new urgent care centre, which would be open 16-hours-a-day, 35-days a year.

However, the fourth option sees these centres being based in Beverley and Goole, meaning patients with minor fractures, cuts and burns would have to travel there for treatment.

The consultation period ends in January and a decision is expected to be announced in March.

Dr Gina Palumbo, a GP from Beverley, is chair of the East Riding CCG.

She told the Free Press: “Whenever anything changes, there is always going to be opinions for and against.

“When you talk about losing or stopping services, it is human nature to be worried.

“Having worked through all the possible scenarios that we have come up with, and there were more than 80, these are the four we felt work best.

“But we would be delighted if somebody could come up with something else which is better and affordable.”