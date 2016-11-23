MP speaks out: ‘Nobody wants hospital changes’

Bridlington’s MP has called on health bosses to save services at the town’s hospital.

A consultation period is under way, with the future of the minor injuries unit and the Macmillan Wolds Unit under the microscope.

But Sir Greg Knight says healthcare provision should not be cut in Bridlington.

Sir Greg said: “I have not come across one person who is in favour of these cuts at Bridlington. They are not desirable to anybody.

“Minor Injuries Units deal with patients who do not need to go to A&E and are a crucial part of the healthcare provision in the area.

“Without the local MIU many patients could be forced to unnecessarily travel a greater distance.

“I urge all residents who, like me, are concerned about these changes to make representations to the CCG before this consultation closes on January 17.”

East Riding Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has announced it is closing the six minor injuries units in the county and wants to replace them with two or three new urgent care centres in Beverley, Goole or Bridlington.

It also wants to relocate community beds from the Macmillan Wolds Unit to the community hospital in Beverley.

Meanwhile, Bridlington Town Council has insisted that every household in Bridlington is sent the NHS information booklet about the proposed changes “to ensure that they are aware of the consultation”.

At their meeting last Wednesday, councillors said they were concerned that the booklets were not available at libraries and doctors surgeries in Bridlington, which is contrary to what was promised at the meeting at Bridlington Spa earlier this month.

Members will submit their consultation comments online or collate them as an official response from the council.