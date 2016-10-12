MP: ‘Bridlington patients deserve adequate GP services’

Bridlington’s MP Sir Greg Knight has said he is keeping a close eye on matters affecting Field House Surgery.

Its future is unclear after One Medical Group, which operates the practice, confirmed it would not be continuing its contract after the end of the year.

Field House Surgery in Victoria Road

NHS bosses claim none of the 6,500 patients will be left without a GP but the Britis Medical Association has said Bridlington could be on the verge of a ‘disaster’.

Sir Greg said: “The news that One Medical Group will end its contract with the NHS to run the Field House Surgery is disappointing.

“However, I note that NHS England is ‘exploring the options to bring in a new service provider at the practice.’

“I urge them to do this quickly and keep those patients affected properly informed.

“Bridlington residents, like people across the rest of the country, pay their share of taxes and so I expect them to have adequate GP services available”.