More than 40 children affected by norovirus at Bridlington school

Health officials have confirmed the sickness bug which has forced a Bridlington school to close tomorrow is suspected to be norovirus.

Hilderthorpe Primary will not be open on Wendesday after more than 40 children and a number of staff fell ill.

The premises will be deep cleaned to try to prevent the spread of the disease and advice has been issued to parents whose children have been poorly.

Mike McDermott, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s associate director of public health, said: “Public Health England and East Riding of Yorkshire Council public health team have been notified of an increase in sickness reported recently among both pupils and staff at Hilderthorpe Primary School in Bridlington. “At present there are 43 pupils and a number of staff experiencing symptoms.

“This would appear to be due to suspected norovirus which is common during the winter season and it is helpful to remind parents, family members and carers of some important but simple measures aimed at reducing the spread of infection.

“For this type of illness, staying away from school and regular handwashing are both important for reducing spread. The exclusion period for any illness that includes vomiting or diarrhoea is always while symptoms persist and then for a further 48 hours after.

“The school has taken advice from Public Health England to implement recommended infection control measures, which includes deep cleaning within the premises.

“After consideration of all the facts and risks, the school has taken the decision to close for the day on Wednesday (November 22) while the cleaning is carried out.”

The NHS website says norovirus is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK, which is more common in winter.

Outbreaks often occur in hospitals and symptoms include sickness and diarrhoea and some people also have a slight fever, headaches, painful stomach cramps and aching limbs.

The illness usually lasts two or three days and people with the symptoms are advised not to go to their GP, but to stay at home and rest.

Children should drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration, but should avoid fizzy drinks and fruit juice. Paracetamol can be used to ease aches and pains