Mobile unit for cancer patients

Yorkshire’s first mobile chemotherapy unit has been launched and will visit Bridlington regularly to allow cancer patients to be treated closer to home.

The £700,000 facility will be on the road, meaning people needing treatment may not have to clock up so many miles travelling to hospitals in Scarborough or York.

The unit has been commissioned by the York Against Cancer charity and will be staffed by specialist nurses. It will allow ho spital beds to be kept free for longer or more complex procedures.

Patrick Crowley, chief executive of York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are absolutely thrilled that we have launched our first mobile chemotherapy unit and hope, that as a result, patients with cancer throughout North Yorkshire will feel the benefits from receiving their treatment closer to home.

“York Against Cancer already provides some invaluable services for our patients and we are incredibly grateful that they have given us this opportunity.”

The unit will call at Malton, Selby, Scarborough and Bridlington and has four treatment chairs, meaning it will be able to accommodate up to 10 patients a day in modern, comfortable surroundings.

The unit has been donated as part of York Against Cancer’s 30th anniversary year. It has raised £15,000,000 in that time to support cancer care, research and education in North and East Yorkshire, and has now launched a £100,000 anniversary appeal to help the running of the mobile unit.

Professor Steve Leveson, chairman of York Against Cancer, added: “The mobile chemotherapy unit has been an ambitious project inspired by talks between York Against Cancer and hospital experts.

“We’re really excited to see it come to fruition and we hope it will improve the service offered to patients, both those who use the mobile service and those who continue to be treated at the main hospital sites.

“It’s amazing that the whole project is going live less than two years since its inception. For this, we must thank all those from the Trust who worked so hard to make it a success.”