‘Light at end of the tunnel’

Little Lucas-Rylie Baker, the Bridlington baby with flat-head syndrome, has now picked up his new special helmet and efforts to raise £2,000 towards his treatment are thriving.

The family’s online fund is now at £877, family members raised a further £150 since last week’s story on the front page of the Free Press, and Bridlington Round Table has offered £500.

Mum Tara said: The response has been more than overwhelming. It’s brilliant that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

