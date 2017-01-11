Last chance to speak out on health cuts

Bridlington residents only have a handful of days left to make their voice heard on controversial changes to local health services.

A three-month consultation period, looking at the future of the town’s minor injuries unit and Macmillan Wolds Unit, comes to a end on Tuesday.

Health bosses want to replace the county’s six minor injuries units, with two or three urgent care centres, although there is no guarantee one will be based in Bridlington.

Beverley and Goole are also vying to have centres based in their communities.

The public has also reacted angrily to plans to move services at the Macmillan Wolds Unit out of town

Dr Gina Palumbo, chair of NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG, said: “I’m delighted with the enormous response we’ve had so far to our consultation.

“We have had one to one conversations with over 1,000 people at our drop-in events, received seven different petitions, over 3,500 letters and around 1,000 completed questionnaires, including online and postal.

“As we approach the end of the consultation, I would encourage anyone from the East Riding of Yorkshire, who hasn’t already done so, to get involved before the closing date, January 17.

“Our proposals include the introduction of urgent care centres.

“These will have consistent opening times of 16 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and will provide a uniform range of advice, treatment and diagnostics, with no variation between the centres.

“Our clinical aspiration is to provide a safe, high quality and consistent urgent care walk-in offering.

But Bridlington’s MP Sir Greg Knight has already spoken out about the proposed changes.

He said: “Bureaucrats at the East Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group are reviewing healthcare provision at Bridlington Hospital and there is a real threat that they may attempt to cut services.

“I believe such plans are misguided and should be abandoned.”

Sir Greg has urged local people to complete the online consultation form, which can be found at www.eastridingofyorkshireccg.nhs.uk/urgentcare