Halfway into challenge - I’ve lost 32lbs

Having started my lifestyle change in the first week of December, with the aim of completing the Parkrun at the end of May, I have reached the halfway point of my challenge.

That meant it was back for another health check, to see how much progress I have made.

My blood pressure was slightly high, but a lot lower than in previous checks

And the results from East Riding Leisure were good, although I have set myself high standards and couldn’t help but being a bit disappointed.

To date, I have lost 32 pounds, which is 2st 4lbs, shrinking from 17st 10lb to just under 15-and-a-half stones.

Looking at it sensibly, it is an achievement to be proud of. But I have noticed that my progress has slowed in recent weeks. That’s only to be expected, but it does make it a bit hard to keep motivated.

I have not touched booze since Christmas Day and my days involve lots of porridge, soup, fruit, salad and Ryvitas.

I am starting to realise just how badly I ate before and I dread to think how many calories were in some of the puddings I made.

My next aim is to be ‘normal’, which is all anybody wants to be, surely?

My BMI at the start of this project was 30.2, which classed me as obese. I am now down to 26.2, which is clearly a step in the right direction.

However, to be ‘normal’ instead of officially ‘overweight’, I need a BMI of under 25, which means I still have at least 10lbs to lose. I am just hoping the final stone is not the hardest to shed.

Other changes mean I am no longer terrified of the gym. Instead of turning up for exercise in the dullest clothes I can find so I do not draw attentionto myself, I am quite happy to stick on my new kit with fluorescent yellow stripes.

The mental benefits of regular exercise have been tremendous.

And a huge thank you to anyone who has paid a compliment or given me encouragement so far. It is really keeping me going, and it is pleasing to hear from people who have said they are enjoying reading this column.

○ If you want to join my Reluctant Runners team, email me at john.edwards@jpress.co.uk