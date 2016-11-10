Free tests at Spa to beat oral cancer

As part of Mouth Cancer Action Month, health professionals will carry out free examinations at Bridlington Spa on Monday.

Tracey Wiles from City Health Care Partnership’s oral health promotion team said, “Mouth cancer does not have the public awareness that other forms of cancer do, yet shockingly it claims more lives every year than testicular and cervical cancer combined. We need to change this.

“Simply come along to the Spa to have your simple and free examination. It last about 15 minutes and checks your whole mouth including cheeks, lips, tongue and gums.

“We held this event last year in Bridlington and screened 85 members of the public, eight people had signs of mouth cancer and were referred on for treatment. Without the check, this might not have been discovered for a long time, delaying treatment and increasing the risk.”

Monday’s event runs from 10am to 7pm.