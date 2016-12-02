Field House Surgery’s future announced

Patients have been assured that Bridlington’s Field House Surgery will be staying open.

The future of the surgery in Victoria Road had looked uncertain but health bosses have confirmed today that the 6,500 patients will not have to look for another GP.

The current service provider, One Medical Group, announced last month that its contract expired at the end of December and it would not be continuing to provide the service.

Heather Marsh, head of primary care co-commissioning at NHS England (North Yorkshire and the Humber) said: “We are now pleased to confirm that Humber NHS Foundation Trust will be taking over the contract to deliver GP services at the Field House Surgery premises.

“The premises are therefore staying open.

“Usual out-of-hours services will be available from December 31 until Tuesday, January 3, when the surgery premises will open for the New Year.

“We would like to reassure patients that there will be no change to the GP services provided at the surgery because of the change of service provider.

“We are writing to patients registered at the practice to provide them with more information and we want to encourage all patients to continue to attend Field House Surgery as normal.”