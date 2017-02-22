Field House getting better, says trust

The organisation which has taken over the running of a busy doctors’ surgery in Bridlington has promised “sweeping improvements”.

Humber NHS Foundation Trust took responsibility for Field House Surgery, in Victoria Road, at the start of the year and is already trying to address concerns raised by the Care Quality Commission.

Julia Mizon, the trust’s operational lead for primary care, said: “Although the recently published CQC report highlighted some areas that required improvement, including staffing, we are confident we can address them quickly.

“We have immediately increased the number of doctors at the practice from one to two by appointing two long-term locums so that we can improve access to appointments for our registered patients.

“We are now seeking permanent replacements for the locums – working with recruitment experts to market salaried GP roles within Humber practices.

“We have had lots of interest in the vacancies in our administrative team too.”

The Humber Trust runs three other GP practices in Cottingham and Market Weighton.

Alison Tite, Field House’s business manager, said: “The team and I are incredibly excited about joining Humber.

“Though the day-to-day running of the service has not changed, we have seen significant development in the support we receive from the trust in the development of services for patients.”