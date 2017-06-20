Extra classes at leisure centre

New classes have taken the total of sessions run at East Riding Leisure Bridlington to 85 each week.

Added to the programme at the centre this week are Ballet Fit, Junior Circuits, aimed at younger members, and Aqua Circuits, pool-based sessions involving a range of different exercises.

Cllr Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “The class programme at East Riding Leisure Bridlington has been hugely popular ever since the centre opened, and I am delighted that we have been able to offer even more classes.”