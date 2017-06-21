Doctor is OSCAR’s winner

Most people who tackle the Way of the Roses cycle challenge aim to complete it in three days. Some even allow themselves five days.

But a Bridlington GP is hoping to finish the 170-mile coast-to-coast route in one go for OSCAR’s, a brain tumour charity.

Dr Tom Milligan is part of a team who will set off from Morecambe at 6.30am on Saturday – and they are planning to get to Bridlington just 16-and-a-half hours later.

“I’m looking forward to it, the challenge of fund-raising as much as the physical challenge,” said Dr Milligan, who works at Practice One at Bridlington Medical Centre.

“I suspect it will be really, really hard in parts. Two years ago, I did a 100-mile ride and it was difficult but I have trained more this year.

“However, I’m hoping it will be cooler than last weekend, and we have a strong westerly wind to push us along.”

From Morecambe, the cyclists are hoping to travel the 62 miles through Settle and Burnsall before stopping for an early lunch in Pateley Bridge in the Yorkshire Dales.

Back on the bikes, they will complete the next 53 miles before stopping at York for a barbecue with friends and family.

The final leg is a 56-mile stretch to Bridlington, where they hope to arrive at 10pm.

The cycle challenge is in aid of OSCAR’s, a children’s charity which was formed in November 2014 by the parents and friends of Oscar Hughes, a nine-year-old who died of a brain tumour earlier that year.

Dr Milligan said: “Oscar was a sporty and energetic eight-year-old when he was first diagnosed.

“His motto was ‘a day without training is a day without meaning’.

“As he went through treatment, he put all his energy into staying strong for his siblings and friends, as well as fundraising for other children with cancer.

“In particular he raised over £6,000 through a marathon relay in which he himself took part at a time when even walking was a challenge.

“The journey Oscar went on for a year to try and be free of cancer was both heartbreaking and inspiring to see. The treatments involved to fight brain tumours have devastating effects on a young body and mind.

“This is unacceptable and the only way to change this is by researching these cancers and find better treatments.

“The charity aims to fund critical research into paediatric brain tumours with the hope to find a cure and less devastating treatments and works closely with other charities.” To help Dr Milligan and his team with their fund-raising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/c2cUltraCycle