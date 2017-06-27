Doctor beats ‘brutal’ hills to complete cycle route

Bridlington GP Dr Tom Milligan and his friends completed their coast-to-coast cycle challenge in under 11 hours on Saturday.

The group rode the 170-mile Way of the Roses route for OSCAR’s, a charity which funds research into brain tumours, set up in memory of a nine-year-old boy who died in 2014.

Dr Tom Milligan

Dr Milligan said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of patients and staff for supporting me on this challenge. I feel people have really got behind the cause, understanding more about how devastating brain tumours can be and helping to support research that can help find a cure.

“They are the most common killers of under 40s and there is an approximate 20% survival rate.”

The group managed an average speed of 15.4mph throughout the day and despite two punctures and three falls, they avoided any serious injuries and hope to have raised more than £5,000 between them.

“Some of the hills were brutal across the Yorkshire Dales and really focused the mind on the cause,” he added.

“Cycling is a really healthy way to get into doing exercise - but I’m not sure the speed we came off the Pennines had any health benefits.” Having left Morecambe early in the morning, and gained an extra team member at Pately Bridge,they arrived at Bridlington North beach just before 10pm, greeted by family and friends.