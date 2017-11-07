Dental centre closes because ‘town has too many’

Bridlington Hospital has lost another service, with patients from the dental access centre now being treated at Driffield.

The work will now be carried out in Driffield because health bosses said ‘there are too many dental surgeries on Bridlington’.

A statement from City Health Care Partnership CIC, which runs the service, said: “Dental services are commissioned by NHS England, who have taken a decision that there are too many dental surgeries in Bridlington and that the City Health Dental surgery should close.

“Our dentist from that practice is moving to our Driffield practice and all our current patients have been informed by NHS England and offered treatment in Driffield with the same dentist.

“They have also been informed that other dental practices in Bridlington are accepting NHS patients.

“Our Bridlington surgery had 33 patients who were receiving active treatment and these have either been completed and are now dentally fit or have transferred to our Driffield site.

“We had a contract with NHS England to see 12 non-registered urgent care patients, who tended to be holidaymakers or visitors, and this provision has ceased but other sites within our dental services in the East Riding would see urgent care patients if they are willing and able to travel.”

The partnership said its other service which provides specialist treatment for children, people with complex conditions and specialist dental needs, is expanding and will remain in Bridlington.