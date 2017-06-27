Course on how to deal with stress

A free four-week course to help people cope with stress and anxiety begins next Wednesday.

Run by mental health charity Hull and East Yorkshire Mind, it looks at what triggers the problems and techniques to deal with it.

Rachel Witty, who will lead the course, said, “Anyone can suffer with stress and anxiety at any point in their life. This course is designed to help anyone feeling stressed or anxious.

“We will help you with tools, techniques and coping strategies that you can use. This isn’t group therapy - we won’t ask anyone questions or for contributions in the course- it’s all about giving you the information and help you need to cope.

“I have run this course many times, and it is always good to see how people come away with much more confidence about how to handle the stress and anxiety they experience in daily life.”

To book, call 01482 240200 or email info@heymind.org.uk