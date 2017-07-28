Headlands team rocked at challenge

On Saturday 1 July our Rock Challenge team set out once again to compete in the Northern Premier Finals at Grimsby Auditorium.

As ever, the afternoon was spent preparing hair designs and make-up, in a very hot and stuffy gym! The students performed with amazing energy and skill, showing the choreography off to its best. Special mention to the puppet masters – Olivia Traves, Lucy Dickinson and Reece Smithson for their great performance bringing our ringmaster to life.

The standard of work from all schools was particularly high this year and despite not placing in the top five, we gained enough points to keep our place in premier division of the competition, which is a fabulous achievement in itself.

We gained awards of excellence for choreography, costume, soundtrack, drama, entertainment, performance skill, stage use, stage crew and video performance.

We have also been nominated for two national awards – for drama and entertainment!

Well done to all the team – performers, crew and staff for their brilliant enthusiasm and energy throughout the process.