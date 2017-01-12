Headlands School in touch with world of work

Headlands School has launched its very own window on the world of work thanks to a grant from the Bridlington Renaissance Partnership.

Students can use new touch-screen technology at the school to find out more about career pathways, local opportunities for employment and training and how local employers are looking to bolster their workforce for the future.

The students had conducted their own survey and one of the key suggestions was for pupils to be able to access information using touch screens.

At the same time, the renaissance partnership was looking for a project to support as the Coastal Community Team for Bridlington.

Working with Andy Levitt, careers education manager at Headlands School, the project has now become a reality and the students are looking into the future for their careers information, using the new equipment.

David Stamper, director of community at the school, said: “We are passionate about giving all of our students high-quality and wide-ranging careers advice and guidance to help them make informed choices about their futures.

“These screens are a great resource and certainly complement the work we do in our excellent sixth form and go hand-in-hand with the positive links we have with local and national colleges and employers.

“We have forged very successful partnerships with the community and are always on the look out to widen the opportunities and increase the aspirations of our students.”

Andrew Warner, chairman of Bridlington Renaissance Partnership, said: “We are pleased that Headlands School has been able to develop this project and students now have careers information at their fingertips.

“We will continue to work with local businesses, through Bridlington Business Forum, to develop the content so that we can raise aspirations and ambitions for young people.”

Councillor Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a great example of the local business community working with the school to highlight opportunities in the local area.

“As well as next steps for studies and training, the screens give a wide range of information about local jobs and investments.

“This project will help young people to realise what is happening on their doorstep and how that might affect their decisions while they are still at school.”

The next meeting of Bridlington Business Forum will be on Tuesday 7 February. Email bridlington.renaissance@eastriding.gov.uk or contact 01482 391708 for more details.