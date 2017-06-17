Headlands pupils ready to rock at premier final

Headlands School will be representing East Yorkshire in the Northern Premier Final of this year’s Rock Challenge.

The students, along with those from Longcroft School and Sixth Form, will be performing at Grimsby Auditorium on Saturday 1 July.

The two schools, who previously showcased their performances at the Bridlington Spa event, will be hoping to take the title of Northern Premier Champions from last year’s winners Arbroath High School.

The teams have spent the last few weeks finalising their performances since the regional heat and will spend the day at the venue rehearsing, watching and supporting all the other schools before competing in a spectacular evening show.

East Yorkshire is represented across all three days of the finals, with local schools involved in the junior, open, and premier finals.

Rock Challenge was introduced to the UK in 1996 with the aim to help young people enjoy school and live pro-active and positive lifestyles free of tobacco, alcohol, and other drugs.

The competitions are professionally produced events held in some of the major theatre venues across the United Kingdom.

Rock Challenge aims to inspire, engage and motivate young people to make healthy and positive lifestyle choices and the auditorium will be taken over by more than 2,000 students as they compete in the various finals held over three nights.

Originating in Australia, Global Rock Challenge events have been staged since 1988 in 120 locations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Japan, United Kingdom, South Africa, Germany and United Arab Emirates, with over one million participants globally.

Schools will spend the big day rehearsing in front of their peers, supporting one another before performing to a live audience of friends, family, VIP guests and a panel of judges.

Supervising event manager, Sophia Campbell said: “The standard of performances this year have been incredible and we are set to have three extremely strong finals.

“It’s so rewarding to see how the hard work and dedication of all the students, staff, parents and local communities creates such great memories for the young people.

“Qualifying through to the final is such a great accomplishment in itself, every single school that has got here should be so proud, I can’t wait to see all the performances again.”

The final begins at 6.30pm, and tickets for all the final nights are available from Grimsby Auditorium by calling 0300 3000 035.