Have you seen this camper van stolen from Flamborough?

Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a camper van that was stolen from Flamborough.

The white silver coloured Toyota Granvia was taken from an address at South Sea Road.

It took palce between 1am on Wednesday January 18 and 8.45pm on Wednesday January 25.

Police say the victim's house was broken into where watches, bank cards and keys to the van were stolen.

A spokesman said: "If you have any information about the burglary or the whereabouts of the vehicle or any of the other items please call 101 quoting crime reference number 2245009 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."