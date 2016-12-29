Search

Hanover’s £13,000 for cancer cause

Laura Brown, estate manager Hanover Housing Association, Julie Smith, operations manager care team, Dame Clare Tickell, chief executive, Hanover Housing, Association and Michelle Muir, senior fundraising manager, Macmillian Cancer support.

Staff and residents from 60 retirement housing estates owned by Hanover Housing Association are celebrating after the housing group’s chief executive Dame Clare Tickell presented Michelle Muir from Macmillan Cancer Support a cheque for more than £13,000.

Hanover, which runs a number of sites in Bridlington, held local fundraising activities to raise money for the charity.

Michelle Muir, at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We rely on donations to fund our vital services, which are there to support people affected by cancer.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who has helped raise such a fantastic sum.”