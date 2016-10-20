Halloween events for crafty families

A number of Halloween-themed family learning courses are going to take place in Bridlington this October half-term.

The courses, suitable for children aged four to 11 and their parents/carers, are being run by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

A Halloween costume-making session will take place on Tuesday 25 October between 2pm and 4pm at the Adult Learning Centre, at the Library on King Street.

There’s also the chance to create your own Halloween decorations or accessories with a range of crafts at the same venue on Wednesday 26 October between 11am and 1pm.

A Guy Fawkes Family quest will be held on Wednesday 26 October at the library between 2pm and 4pm. This will see children aged seven to 11 trying to thwart the gunpowder plot. They will need to use all of their maths, English, science and technology skills to help save the day in this fun interactive workshop.

Sara Arnold, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s employment, education and skills group manager, said: “Family learning is fun and supports local parents and carers to develop skills alongside their child. For a small fee that covers the cost of materials you can take home what you make too – from a pottery Halloween lantern, to your very own family portrait.”