Hair-raising feat for Rempod cause

Staff at Red House care home on St Annes Road, Bridlington, recently held a coffee morning to raise money for the purchase of a Dementia Rempod for the residents. The event, along with a raffle and tombola, raised £107. Red House’s handyman Karl Pisarkiewisz also took part in a hair-raising feat for the cause.

He had his head shaved and raised £322.50. This cash took the total over the amount needed for the Rempod, which could even be delivered to Red House before Christmas.

Karl has donated his hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that makes wigs for children suffering with cancer.